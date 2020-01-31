Queen of Ally Pally Fallon Sherrock has said that Lisa Ashton will 'blitz' all of the male players in the upcoming PDC Tour.

Ashton secured a spot on the tour for two years after going through qualification in the PDC Q school.

Sherrock also went through the school at the same time as Ashton but failed to win a spot.

Ashton is ranked the BDO number one women's player in the world (PA Images)

Sherrock, who became the first women to beat a man in the Darts World Championships at Ally Pally, says she's 'proud' of Ashton.

"I was so proud she was the one to get it because she's one of the good darts players that we have, one of the best darts players that we could put through and prove to the men that we can compete as well.

"I was really happy that she was the one to get through because now she's just going to blitz them all and everyone will go 'oh it's not just Fallon that can beat the men'. Lisa can do it on a weekly basis and I 100 per cent believe that so I'm really happy one of us got it."

Following her success at Ally Pally, Sherrock was awarded a challenger spot on the Premier League circuit and has in turn become a role model for aspiring darts players.