Darts' Fallon Sherrock says her little boy is 'happy to see his mummy on TV' as the whirlwind of fame continues to engulf her after she made history at the Darts World Championship last month.

The 25-year-old is now juggling motherhood with the inevitable increase in demand from her sport, but says she's making it work.

"I've got a lot of help from my family. It's still a new thing I'm adjusting to, and I've got to find a set routine. When I go away, sometimes he will come with me.

"Rory has loved it. He needs a little board as he's trying to throw on my board when I need to practise. He understood I was playing and was supporting but I'm not expecting him to understand how big this has blown up - he's just happy to see his mummy on TV," she told BBC Sport.

Sherrock's name has 'blown up' after she became the first woman to beat a man at the Darts World Championship at Ally Pally. She has now been named as a challenger on the Premier League bill and is still adjusting to life in the spotlight.