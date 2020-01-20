Darts ace Fallon Sherrock will face BDO world champion Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut after receiving the 'Challenger' spot earlier this month.

All eyes will be on the 25 year-old after her history-making performance at the PDC World Championships last month.

She recorded wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic which made headlines across the globe as she wrote her name in the history books becoming the first woman to beat a man at the event.

Her success has landed her a spot on the World Series and a Challenger place on night two in Nottingham. She will face Durrant at the Motorpoint Arena on February 13.