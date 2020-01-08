Three-time world darts champion Anastasia Dobromyslova has criticised the BDO for cutting the women's prize fund at the World Darts Championships in London.

The governing body announced prior to the tournament that they were slashing the winner's money from a world record £20,000 fee to £8,000.

The 35 year-old believes that the Queen of Darts Fallon Sherrock's success at the PDC World Darts Championships has not transferred over into the BDO tournament.

Sherrock, who became the first woman in history to win against a man on the world stage announced several days before the BDO event that she would be withdrawing after the prize fund was cut.

When asked if the lack of money was a kick in the teeth, Dobromyslova said: "I’ve no teeth left – is that a good enough answer? My teeth are false!

"It’s good for Fallon but it didn’t bring anything to us.

"My husband (darts player Tony Martin) had to set-up a page to raise money for the ladies' prize fund, which is ridiculous."

The GoFundMe page set up by Martin has raised more than £1,800.

Dobromyslova stormed into the second round of the championships after she defeated Holland's Sharon Prins 2-0 with a 64.51 average. She is set to face defending champion Miruku Suzuki on Thursday.

However, despite her first round win, Dobromyslova was 'disgusted' with her performance.