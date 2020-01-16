The final stage of the 2020 Women's Tour will take place in the county of Suffolk on June 13.

Entering its seventh edition, the British-based six-day event continues to draw big name riders, with winners including stars such as The Netherlands' Marianne Vos and Britain's Lizzie Deignan, who has won it twice, including last year's race.

And The Women's Tour race director Mick Bennett praised the support the event has received from the local Suffolk councils.

He said: "Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council are the longest standing partners of The Women’s Tour and their support from the outset has contributed to the growth of the event into what it is today. Without the support of the likes of our partners in Suffolk we would not have The Women’s Tour today.

“We look forward to working with all our partners in Suffolk to make the final stage of this year’s Women’s Tour another incredible success and crowning the successor to Lizzie Deignan as champion in Felixstowe.”