Sarah Gigante wins Australian national time trial title in thrilling fashion as Luke Durbridge upsets Rohan Dennis to retain men's crown
Sarah Gigante sensationally pipped Grace Brown by just nine seconds to claim the Australian national time trial title in Buninyong, Victoria.
The 19-year-old, who took the road race title last year, finished the 28.6km course in 42 minutes and 41 seconds to beat 2019 time trial champion Brown in a thrilling finish.
Emily Herfoss propped up the top three as she finished a further two seconds behind runner-up Brown.
Meanwhile, Luke Durbridge claimed the men's crown for a second year in a row, beating the current world time trial champion Rohan Dennis in a superb display of power and discipline.
The Mitchelton-Scott man completed the 37.5km circuit in 46 minutes and 18 seconds, 18 seconds ahead of Team Ineos' newest recruit.
The next closest challenger, Chris Harper, finished a huge one minute and 53 seconds down on Durbridge's blistering time.
Runner-up Dennis has recently revealed his battle with unhealthy eating habits which could have been considered a disorder, something which was fuelled by his attempt to cut weight for three-week stage races.
In an interview with the Adelaide Advertisers, he said: “I don’t know if I want to go down that road and I’ll be honest with you, I started to eat and not eat and was on that slippery slope of a complex or disorder.”