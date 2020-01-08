Sarah Gigante sensationally pipped Grace Brown by just nine seconds to claim the Australian national time trial title in Buninyong, Victoria.

The 19-year-old, who took the road race title last year, finished the 28.6km course in 42 minutes and 41 seconds to beat 2019 time trial champion Brown in a thrilling finish.

Emily Herfoss propped up the top three as she finished a further two seconds behind runner-up Brown.

Meanwhile, Luke Durbridge claimed the men's crown for a second year in a row, beating the current world time trial champion Rohan Dennis in a superb display of power and discipline.

The Mitchelton-Scott man completed the 37.5km circuit in 46 minutes and 18 seconds, 18 seconds ahead of Team Ineos' newest recruit.

The next closest challenger, Chris Harper, finished a huge one minute and 53 seconds down on Durbridge's blistering time.

Runner-up Dennis has recently revealed his battle with unhealthy eating habits which could have been considered a disorder, something which was fuelled by his attempt to cut weight for three-week stage races.