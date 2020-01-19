British-born American rider Ruth Winder secured the 2020 Tour Down Under title despite losing seconds to her rivals on the final stage around Adelaide.

Second place Lianne Lippert and third place Amanda Spratt closed the overall gap by picking up bonuses in the intermediate sprints earlier on in the 42.5km day's racing.

However, Winder's Trek-Segafredo team managed the rest of the race well to give their leader a five second margin of victory in the general classification.

Before stepping up onto the podium to celebrate, Winder said: "That race was pretty crazy. I still need time to understand I've won. Mitchelton-Scott and Sunweb are strong so we're happy to pull it off and celebrate."

It was a breakaway group that stayed away on the final stage, which meant there were no bonuses for Lippert or Spratt to pick up on the finish line.