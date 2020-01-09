Six riders from New Zealand's track squad have been selected for the Women's Tour Down Under as a part of their preparations for the Olympics later this year.

The Vantage Cycling New Zealand team will be led by four-time national road race champion Rushlee Buchanan, who will ride alongside track team-mates Bryony Botha, Jessie Hodges, Racquel Sheath, Nicole Shields and Ally Wollaston.

And Cycling New Zealand women's endurance assistant coach Alex Greenfield believes it is the sort of preparation necessary for the riders to hit top form in Tokyo in the summer.

He said: "It's a good chance for some of our track riders to have a short rebuild as they prepare for what will be a massive next six months for some of them.

"It's a rare opportunity outside of Europe for young riders to experience a stage race against many of the best riders and teams in the world."