Britain's former world champion Lizzie Deignan has said her main goal for the 2020 season is to win the Olympic road race in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old, who returned to racing last season after a year out giving birth to her first child Orla, was left disappointed in September when she failed to win a second world road race title in front of a home crowd in Yorkshire.

But Deignan has not been deterred by her inability to win a medal in Harrogate last year and maintains she is still one of the best in the world.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, she said: “With hindsight, tactically I wasn’t the smartest (at the world championships), but I was going for the rainbow and I wasn’t interested in silver or bronze and I got nothing.

"But to be honest, basically I was in really good shape, where I was one of the best in the race.

“The Olympics will be my biggest goal of the season next year. My season will be tapered around that really, I went to see the course in Japan in July and I really liked it so I’m excited about that as well."

Deignan suffered at the hands of the Dutch team in Yorkshire, who doubled over the Brit to secure a one-two finish for Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen.

And while the Otley-born rider acknowledges overcoming The Netherlands' firepower will be a tricky task, she feels being the solo leader in the British team could actually work to her advantage.

“They’ll (The Netherlands) have the strongest team, absolutely no doubt,” she added.