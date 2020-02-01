Cycling's Liane Lippert secured the biggest victory of her career to date as she launched a brilliant solo attack to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia.

The 22 year-old was a part of a small group who broke away from the rest of the field on the Challambra Crescent climb nine kilometres from the finish.

The young German then went off on her own three kilometres later and held off a chasing trio to win by 15 seconds.

In the sprint for the minor placings, the 2019 winner Arlenis Sierra finished second ahead of home favourite Amanda Spratt and American Tayler Wiles.

After the race, Lippert said: "I still can't believe it – I've won my first WorldTour race ever.