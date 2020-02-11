Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has been included in the Great Britain squad for the Track Cycling World Championships in Germany later this month.

The 27 year-old will be joined by her husband Jason, a six-time Olympic champion who holds the British record for the most gold medals along with Chris Hoy.

Laura and Jason have also won a combined ten world titles between them on the track.

However, legendary track and road cyclist Mark Cavendish will miss out on competing in a track event at the Tokyo Games after failing to secure a spot in the squad for the world championships.

The Manx Missile, who was hoping to race in the madison event in Japan, needed to race in a World Cup race or the world championships in order to qualify for the Olympics, something he will now be unable to do.

If the 34 year-old still has aspirations of an Olympic gold medal, he will now have to take part in the road events in the summer.

Five other Olympic medallists have joined Laura and Jason Kenny in the GB squad, with Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Katy Marchant, Ed Clancy and Phil Hines all making the 20-rider team.

Archibald and Barker won the women's team pursuit title alongside Laura Kenny in 2016, while Marchant took bronze in the individual sprint in Rio.

Clancy and Hindes are both two-time Olympic gold medallists in the men's team pursuit.

The track world championships get underway at the Velodrom in Berlin on February 26 and finish on March 1.

Women's squad:

Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight.

Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.

Men's squad:

Endurance: Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood.