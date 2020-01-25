Ireland's Josie Knight has won the women's individual pursuit title after she beat Anna Morris in the opening day of the National Track Championships in Manchester.

Knight, 22, was the afternoon's fastest qualifier in the women's competition after she clocked 3:32.771. In the final, she won the race two seconds slower but it was enough to seal the title.

On her first senior national title she said: "I really wanted this. This time last year I wasn’t on the Great Britain Cycling Team programme but I was here, trying to record a time to get me on the programme and I just managed to do that, so to come back and win this year is really special.

"Katie (Archibald – the winner of this title for the last three years) is an incredible athlete, who I really look up to, so to be able to take the jersey on for the next year is really special."