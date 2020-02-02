Dame Sarah Storey defended her C5 individual pursuit and scratch race world title at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

Storey won three golds on day three of the event as she also claimed victory in the omnium, crossing the line before team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright.

"It feels amazing - to win three in one day is just a bit of a dream to be honest," Storey said.

"I'm really pleased with my form and the work I've been doing in the chamber and on the road - I'm delighted."

After her heroics in Canada, Storey now has 20 World Championship medals as she also picked up bronze in the 500m time trial last Thursday.

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott also defended their tandem time-trial title on day three.