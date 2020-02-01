Dutch rider Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado was crowned world cyclo-cross champion as she out-sprinted compatriot Annemarie Worst to take the title in Switzerland.

The race was dominated by The Netherlands, who rounded off a superb performance with a complete podium as Lucinda Brand came in third.

And 21-year-old Alvarado was thrilled to have won the title after the disappointment of crashing in the World Cup race last weekend.

"Right now, I'm feeling very tired. It's an indescribable feeling, to finally be world champion," Alvarado said in the post-race flash interview. The Dutch selection dominated the race and quickly rode away with the podium positions.

"The other riders will feel disappointed. It was a very tight and close battle between the Dutch riders. I'm very happy that I could finish first."