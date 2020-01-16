World and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen has dismissed the idea that there are too many leaders in the Dutch team to win the Olympic road race in Tokyo later this year.

The 29-year-old took the gold medal in Rio four years ago and also picked up bronze in the time trial discipline.

However, the Netherlands also boast two more potential leaders in reigning road race world champion Annemiek van Vleuten and 2012 Olympic champion Marianne Vos, something Van der Breggen does not believe is an issue.

Speaking to Cycling News, she said: "You're not a rival to each other. When you're from the same team you're not a rival.

"I think you saw already many times at the World Championships. Of course, only one can win, but you don't race against each other. It's nice to be in a strong team – if you make the selection."

Van der Breggen insists she is relishing the prospect of battling for another Olympic crown providing she can maintain the form which saw her finish second at the world championships in Yorkshire last year.

"It's four years ago already now, and it's been a good four years. I really enjoyed being Olympic champion, and I still have one more year to do that," she added.

"It's great to be able to go to the Olympics again if I stay healthy and happy. For me, I think it's a great course. The chances that I win again are small, but they're small for everybody.