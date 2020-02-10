Ellyse Perry claimed her third Belinda Clark Award for best national team player at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, capping a phenomenal 12-month period littered with accolades and records.

The 29-year-old, who previously won the prestigious award in 2016 and 2018, claimed the prize ahead of last year's winner and teammate Alyssa Healy, while Jess Jonassen finished third.

Ellyse Perry swaps cricket whites for red carpet glam (PA Images)

Perry, who was also named ICC Cricketer of the Year, scored a staggering 783 runs across one Test, 12 ODIs and nine T20Is last year, including three centuries.

The all-rounder also claimed 28 wickets at an economy of 16.50.

She shone in particular during Australia's dominant Ashes campaign last summer where she not only topped the run scorers with 378, she was also the most prolific wicket-taker, claiming 15 across the series.

Perry also wrote her name into the history books as she ripped through the English batting line-up in Canterbury to take figures of 7-22, the best ever ODI figures by any Australian woman.

Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc are Australian cricket's power couple (PA Images)

Meanwhile, last year's winner Alyssa Healy didn't leave the ceremony empty handed, as she took home the Women's ODI Player of the Year and the Women's T20I Player of the Year awards.