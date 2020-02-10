New Zealand’s Sophie Devine will start the T20 World Cup with supreme confidence after batting her way into the record books in Wellington.

The White Ferns captain became the first cricketer—male or female—to pass 50 in five consecutive T20 internationals during a brilliant innings against South Africa.

But that wasn’t the 30-year-old’s only accomplishment as Devine also hit her first international century in New Zealand’s 69-run win at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking after the match, she said: “In the last 12 months I have really challenged myself to be consistent with my performances.

“If I looked at my batting a couple of years ago I could have a match-winning contribution but I wasn’t as regular or often as I would have liked.”

Devine now boasts scores of 54 not out, 61, 77 and 105 in the five-match series that New Zealand clinched 3-1 with their latest victory.

The Kiwi passed India’s Mithali Raj, Jamaican Chris Gayle and fellow White Fern Brendon McCullum, who all managed four T20I 50s in a row.

And Devine, who was also capped for New Zealand in field hockey, said her accomplishments were made sweeter because she was able to share them with former captain Suzie Bates.

Bates, who this weekend combined with Devine for a 142 run second-wicket partnership, was the first Kiwi woman to bat to a T20I century.

Devine said: “To bring up a T20 hundred is a special occasion but to have Suzie Bates out there, who I’ve played a lot of cricket with, I remember being there for her first T20 century as well.