England's new cricket coach Lisa Keightley began with a win as her side beat Australia by 47 runs in a T20 warm-up match.

Danni Wyatt stole the show with a sensational 77 off 44 balls as England posted a target of 191 to win from their 20 overs.

The Aussies could only respond with a disappointing 144-9 as none of their batters reached 40 runs in Canberra.

England's victory was in preparation for a tri-series they are taking part in, which also involves Australia, with Keightley's team first taking on India on Friday.

Speaking after the match, England captain Heather Knight said: "We're only three days off the plane so it was good to see that we've got the jet-lag out of the system.

"There's quite a quick turnaround between games in the tri-series so that's a good start.

"Tammy (Beaumont) moving to number six was something we looked at in Malaysia. We think she can be really good for us there - she can win games of cricket for us.

"It means she'll have to adapt and we think she can do that, and we wanted Nat in a slightly different role at number three.

"We'll look to be flexible in our batting line-up but that's the approach we've gone with to try and win a World Cup."