Natalie Sciver hit a fine 38 ball half-century as England cruised to a four-wicket win over India in their T20 tri-series match.

Despite being defeated in the first of their games against India last Thursday, Lisa Keightley's side limited their opponents to just 123-6 on a slow pitch in Melbourne.

In response, England never looked in any danger of falling short of the target, securing the victory with seven balls to spare as Sciver's knock of 50 proved the highlight of the match.

In the post-match interview, England captain Heather Knight said: "It was a bit of a non-event as a game, the pitch was a little bit slow so we had to change our plans and to keep them to 123 was really pleasing.

"We all know how good Nat is with the bat, she did the job and it was just a case of getting over the line."

England have now won two of their three T20 tri-series matches after an opening defeat to India, a thrilling super over victory against Australia, and then comfortably beating India in the second game between the two.