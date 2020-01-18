England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss has been recalled to the England squad in place of spinner Kirstie Gordon ahead of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting at the end of February.

The 28-year-old was the only change to a squad of 15 that recently won their series in Pakistan.

Heather Knight's side, under new coach Lisa Keightley, have not won the tournament since 2009 and now seek to go one step better than 2018 where they lost to world No 1 side Australia.

Keightley, who is herself Australian, was appointed in October to replace Mark Robinson who stepped down following an unsuccessful Ashes summer.

She said: "The expectations are that we want to play well and get into a semi-final and final."

At the same time she acknowledged that it would be a challenge, adding: "There are really competitive teams across the board. India are looking really good, South Africa are playing really well and New Zealand look really dangerous.

"It is going to be exciting competition and we will have to be playing well."

England will play a warm-up tri-series with Australia and India ahead of their opening World Cup game against South Africa on February 23.

Keightley is excited ahead of the new challenge, finishing by saying: "I know they [England] can perform under pressure - we saw that here when they won the 50-over World Cup,"

"World Cups are all about momentum and playing well in big games. If we can do that we will be in good stead."

Full squad: