England international Kirstie Gordon has agreed a contract with Kent Women for the 2020 cricket season.

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner has been a regular on the team sheet at Nottinghamshire since 2016.

In 2019, she took six wickets across five matches in the Women's Royal London County Championship as well as eight wickets in four national T20 games.

Scotland-born Gordon made her England debut in November 2018 and has since played in five T20Is, with best figures of 3/6 on her debut against Bangladesh.

She admitted her decision to choose England over Scotland was a 'massive risk' but that she has her sights set on becoming 'the best spinner in the world'.

In 2018 and 2019, she featured for Loughborough Lightning in the now-discontinued Kia Super League, finishing with best figures of 3/13.