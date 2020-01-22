The first wave of domestic signings have been announced for the eight women's teams in cricket's new format 'The Hundred' and among them are a number of England internationals.

Talented combo of 21-year-old off-spinner Mady Villiers and leg-spinner, Sarah Glenn will both be heading to the Trent Rockets. Both Villiers and Glenn have also been selected for the England T20 squad for the World Cup in Australia in February and March.

Joining them at the Rockets will be Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce and seamer Beth Langston, who has four England ODI caps and two T20 internationals to her name

Alex Hartley who was part of England's world cup winning side in 2017 heads to the Manchester Originals.

Other notable international signings include all-rounder Sophie Dunkley who joins the Southern Brace while talented left-arm seamer Tash Farrant has signed for the Oval Invincibles.

Each team has now added four domestic players to the four 'marquee players' already in their line-ups. These 'marquee players' are either overseas stars or those with a central England contract.

Squads can have up to six marquee players among their 15 and the rest will all be domestic players. They have until May 31 to finalise squads.

Full list of signings

Birmingham Phoenix: Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell

London Spirit: Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani

Manchester Originals: Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce

Northern Superchargers: Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick

Oval Invincibles: Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant

Trent Rockets: Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers

Southern Brave: Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley