India beat England by five wickets in the opening game of the T20 tri-series despite a sensational batting performance by captain Heather Knight.

The 29 year-old hit 67 off just 44 balls as England set their opponents a target of 148 to win.

And with one over to go India required six runs to win as the match looked to be going all the way to the wire.

But a superb six from India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who finished on 42 not out, with three balls remaining put the game beyond doubt.

After the match, Knight said: "I rode my luck with the bat and it was nice to start the tournament well in that respect. However, I'm disappointed with the result.

"It was a tacky wicket and we didn't adapt quickly enough. We lost a few early wickets and that probably cost us. There are loads of areas we can improve.

"Tammy Beaumont gave us momentum in the middle order, which was good to see, but there's loads of things to pick up on. In a close game, those small things are what costs you."

India's match-winning captain Kaur added: "We enjoyed it and are really happy. We did everything we set out to do. We definitely need to improve in the field though."