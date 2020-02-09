England's cricketers have been knocked out of the T20 tri-series after losing their final group game against Australia.

Heather Knight's team lost by 16 runs to the T20 World Champions at the Junction Oval in Melbourne meaning the hosts meet India in the final.

A first over wicket by veteran Katherine Brunt was backed up by spinners Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Sarah Glenn (2-18) after Knight won the toss and put Australia in to bat.

The hosts were held to 132-7 from their 20 overs, much helped by Beth Mooney's 50, and England looked to be in the game at the change of innings.

England openers Amy Jones and Dani Wyatt fell cheaply to Tayla Vlaeminck who took 2-18 as she bowled straight through her four overs.

A middle-order batting collapse followed and the boundaries began to dry up as the required run rate escalated out of England's reach and despite the tail wagging with Brunt and Winfield adding 37, the damage had been done and England finished 116-7 from their 20 overs.

They finish the tri-series on equal points with India but fell eight runs short of the 124 needed to book a place in the final.

After the match Knight said; "I'm really disappointed. I thought that was probably our best bowling performance of the trip. We didn't quite adapt with the bat."