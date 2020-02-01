England secured their first win of the T20 tri-series with a pulsating Super Over victory over Australia.

Captain Heather Knight proved the hero as she reached 78 off of 45 balls in the regular innings, before hitting two boundaries in the Super Over to give the visitors the win.

England appeared to be well on their way to bouncing back from defeat to India when they posted a strong 156-4 from their 20 overs.

But world champions Australia recovered from a slow start as Beth Mooney hit 65 off 45 to force a Super Over and save the hosts from a comprehensive defeat.

However, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner could only manage eight from their six balls as Knight responded by knocking away two boundaries to secure a thrilling win for England with two balls to spare.

"It was an amazing game of cricket," said Knight. "I thought we'd won it then I thought we'd lost it, and it's credit to Australia for taking it to a Super Over.

"We started slightly timidly with the bat, but we know Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones are class acts at the top of the order and they'll demonstrate that as the tournament moves on.

"Fran batted really well and with the ball Sophie (Ecclestone) and Glenny were excellent - and Nat Sciver deserves a mention as well.

"Glenny was a little bit disappointed with how she went yesterday and she didn't even bowl badly, so it's great to see her bounce back like that so well.

"Sophie was always going to bowl the Super Over for us, for someone who's so young she consistently stands up and delivers and that's a great reflection of her talent."