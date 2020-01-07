Australian cricket star Ellyse Perry has said that her team are excited about the upcoming T20 World Cup and they are keen to 'capture people's imaginations'.

The tournament is being hosted by the Aussies and will begin on February 21.

Perry's side won the competition last year, the fourth time they have claimed the title.

The 29-year-old said: "I can’t think of a more hyped-up event in terms of women’s cricket that I’ve seen in the last decade or so.

"We’ve been successful and played some really great cricket, especially in the last 24 months or so, so this is the next challenge for us. It’s a really great opportunity to hopefully do something special.

"Given the quality of opposition, it’s going to be a great spectacle. It’s also going to make it really difficult for us to be successful, but I think that’s absolutely everything you want in a World Cup.

"I think we want to capture people’s imaginations and make it really entertaining and make it something they want to tune in to and watch."