Australian cricket superstar Ellyse Perry has revealed she is already thinking about what it would be like to play in the T20 World Cup Final in front of a home crowd.

The tournament, which begins on February 21 in Sydney, is being hosted by the overwhelming favourites Australia, who have won four of the last five T20 World Cups.

And Perry has admitted that while there are a number of games before they can think about the final, the thought of playing to a sold-out stadium is something that has crossed her mind.

Speaking to Reuters, she said: “The thought of having 90,000 people at the MCG for a final — obviously we’d love to be involved in that final — but more than anything it’s just an amazing opportunity and really cool to be living it out.

“(It would be) a massive push for the women’s game but more generally for women’s sport, both in Australia and also globally. Whatever teams play in that final it’s going to be an absolutely amazing memory that will last a lifetime."

The T20I World Cup organisers are hoping the final of the competition can bring in a crowd which topples the previous record for a women's sporting event, which is currently the 1999 football World Cup between the US and China in California in front of 90,185.

And Perry is vocal about how grateful she is that the women's tournament is able to shine without a men's event taking away their audience.

“In terms of progress and development, having our own window for events and owning them outright is absolutely brilliant," she added.

“I think it makes it the main spectacle obviously. It also highlights that women’s sport is a totally different product and you can enjoy them equally but also differently.”

However, despite all the talk about the final, Perry is well aware the team still have a big task ahead of them if they are to get there and is not taking any side lightly.

“I don’t think you’re ever comfortable regardless of where you’re pitted in terms of favouritism.