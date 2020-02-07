Meg Lanning says the T20 Women's World Cup can be a turning point for women's sport and the event can be used as a springboard for women in all sports around the world.

In a column for The ICC the Australian captain said: It’s a really big event, there’s a lot of talk around it – certainly more hype than I’ve ever experienced before – so hopefully that’s a sign of everyone jumping on board and getting involved.

"Hopefully we can look back on this tournament as a real moment from which women’s sport takes off."

The event is already set to make history as the biggest women's sporting event in history when the final, headlined by Katy Perry takes place at a world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women's day (Sunday March 8).

Filling a ground with a capacity of over 100,000 is already a huge step for women's sport but the defending champion did not want to get ahead of herself in predicting that Australia would be reach the final and defend the title they won in 2018.

"There are a few hurdles to get over before we can think about the MCG," said the 27-year-old.

"We’re very aware of what we need to do to get there, there’s a lot of hard work involved. There are no guarantees in this sport."

She continued by praising her team as a whole, adding: "We’ve been very successful in T20 World Cups in the past and a lot of that is down to how we’ve been able to evolve as a team.

"We haven’t relied on one or two players, we’ve got a lot of depth and the young players that come in have always shown what they’re capable of. We’ve got a really good squad again and we’re going to need all 15 of those players to play a part in getting the result we want."

Australia's women pose for photographs ahead of the T20 World Cup (PA Images)

For Lanning, there are also personal milestones on the horizon.

"This tournament could also see me play my 100th T20I for Australia, which would be a great moment personally," she said.

"Just playing one game for your country is a really special moment so to have the chance to pass 100, in a home World Cup, is very special.

"I love playing for Australia and being part of this team – so when you’re enjoying what you do, reaching a milestone like that is just an added bonus."