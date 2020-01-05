Claressa Shields believes people will take women's boxing 'more seriously' if she makes history to become a three-weight world champion after just 10 professional fights on January 10.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist takes on Ivana Habazin in a rescheduled bout in Atlantic City after the initial fight was postponed when a member of Shields' team attacked her opponent's trainer at the weigh-in.

But now the 24-year-old, who holds all four belts in the 160 pound division, is ready to take on Habazin in a clash for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles.

Speaking to bjpenn.com, she said: “I’m super excited. Last year was such a setback for me and I’m ready to start 2020 with a knockout. I dislocated my knee last year, the fight got rescheduled because of the incident at the weigh-in, but now we’re here in 2020.

"I’ll be [headlining] the first card on Showtime in 2020 so I’m ready to ring in the new year with a bang.”

If Shields does successfully win a championship belt in a third weight class, she will eclipse Vasyl Lomachenko's record of achieving the same feat in 12 pro bouts, something the American is more than aware of.

“It’s just more history of showing that women can do what the men do, and they can even do it better," she added.

“Lomachenko holds the record with 12 fights becoming a three-division world champion. I’ll hold it within 10, and not only will I be a three-time division world champion, but I’m also undisputed, and also have two Olympic gold medals.

"Lomachenko is not undisputed. He has two Olympic gold medals, but I still hold the undisputed over him."

And Shields believes if she comes out victorious against the Croat Habazin that it will be a win which also inspires the next generation.

"It’s just showing that women are willing to take the challenges, we can do what the men do, and we’re making history," she said.