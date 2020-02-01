The China Masters badminton tournament has become the latest event to be cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

The qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was scheduled to get underway on February 25.

But the Badminton World Federation and Chinese Badminton Association reached what they described as a 'sensible' decision to cancel the tournament.

It is likely to be re-scheduled, with May a 'possible' time to stage the event, however it is unlikely Olympic qualification will now be up for grabs.

A number of sporting competitions have already been cancelled in the country including an LPGA golf event and the World Indoor Athletics Championships as the 'global health emergency' continues to have a drastic impact on the sporting calendar.