West Ham have announced that American centre-half Brooke Hendrix has left the club after 18 months as full-back Filippa Wallen joins from Sweden.

Hendrix made 35 appearances for The Hammers and was a part of the team who successfully avoided relegation in the club's first season in the Women's Super League.

She has returned to America to play for Washington Spirit.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Wallen, who joins from IF Brommapojkarna in Stockholm, spoke of her excitement at joining the WSL.

Speaking to the West Ham website she said: “I’m really happy to join West Ham. It means a lot to be here. This is a really big step for me and I think it will be a huge move for my development.

“Of course, West Ham play in the Women’s Super League, which is one of the biggest leagues in the world and West Ham is such a big club. Everyone has heard of West Ham and I’ve heard so many good things about this club. I can’t wait to get going.”

Manager Matt Beard says he is looking forward to the defender adding to his team's quality.

“Filippa is a talented and pacey full-back who has already shown her quality, despite her young age, in Swedish football,” he said.

“I would like to welcome her to West Ham United and I am looking forward to working with Filippa in the coming months and seasons.”

West Ham's match against Everton has been postponed on Sunday due to an outbreak of flu within the squad.