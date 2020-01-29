The governing bodies of British Olympic and Paralympic sports have announced a new Over-the-top (OTT) broadcast platform set to launch after Tokyo 2020.

UK Sport and the British Olympic and Paralympic Association have secured 2,600 hours of content across 26 sports so far.

Fans of both Olympic and Paralympic sports will be able to watch live action of the Games from around the world, with the focus on Team GB.

Behind-the-scene footage, interviews and original features will all be made available on the platform.

Former BBC and Discovery executive Dominic Coles has been appointed as the chair of GB Sports Media, with the aim to help drive negotiations with broadcast and media platforms.

The project is in partnership with advertising network Omnicom Group and its sports consultancy Fuse.

Cole said: "I am delighted and honoured to be asked to lead this exciting and ground-breaking new venture, transforming the coverage of the some of the best of British sport.

"I have been privileged to have worked with Olympic and Paralympic sports throughout my career at both the BBC and Discovery, and to have helped bring Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s remarkable achievements in recent Games to our screens.

"Now, for the first time, there will be a single destination for many of these sports between Games, giving fans the opportunity to continue to follow their heroes and rising stars as they compete for domestic and international honours."

A launch date for the OTT platform is yet to be announced.