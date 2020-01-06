British No 1 Johanna Konta has been knocked out in the first round of the Brisbane International after losing to Barbora Strycova in three sets.

The 28 year-old, ranked world No 12, who has been battling a prolonged knee injury, went down 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to the Czech player.

The pair last met each other at the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year where Strycova also won.

It was Konta's first match since the 2019 US Open quarter-finals where she lost to Elina Svitolina.

Strycova, ranked 31, was dominant in the opening set with two breaks but Konta found her swing and won the second set as she broke twice.