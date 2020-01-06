British No 1 Johanna Konta knocked out in first-round of Brisbane International

Johanna Konta is out of Brisbane (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
9:27am, Mon 06 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British No 1 Johanna Konta has been knocked out in the first round of the Brisbane International after losing to Barbora Strycova in three sets. 

The 28 year-old, ranked world No 12, who has been battling a prolonged knee injury, went down 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to the Czech player. 

The pair last met each other at the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year where Strycova also won. 

More from Tennis

It was Konta's first match since the 2019 US Open quarter-finals where she lost to Elina Svitolina. 

Strycova, ranked 31, was dominant in the opening set with two breaks but Konta found her swing and won the second set as she broke twice. 

In a match which lasted just over two hours, both players struggled to set the tone with six breaks in the final set. But Strycova held on and came out victorious as she progresses into the second round. 