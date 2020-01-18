Britain's Katie Ormerod wins slopestyle bronze at Laax Open World Cup event in Switzerland

Katie Ormerod claimed bronze at the Laax Open (twitter: @OrmerodKatie)
By Georgie Heath
15:36pm, Sat 18 Jan 2020
British snowboarder Katie Ormerod has won slopestyle bronze at the Laax Open in Switzerland.

This was the 22-year-old's first slopestyle event for over two years after she returned to the sport in 2019 following a serious ankle injury leading up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

America's Julia Marino topped the podium with Reira Iwabuchi from Japan taking the silver.