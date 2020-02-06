World amateur champion Lauren Price is among five women who have been selected in the Team GB squad for Olympic Games qualification next month.

Price, who won gold at the world championships in Russia last October after the decision to award Dutch fighter Nouchka Fontijn the victory in the final was overturned, is one of Britain's best hopes of a medal in Tokyo this summer.

And she will be joined by flyweight Charley Davison, featherweight Karriss Artingstall, lightweight Caroline Dubois and welterweight Rosie Eccles at the Olympic qualification event at the Copper Box Arena which begins on March 14.

Dubois, 19, is a late addition to the GB squad ahead of the Games after winning 40 consecutive bouts in 2019.

The younger sister of promising heavyweight Daniel Dubois, the teenager was crowned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in December.

And she has the opportunity to make an even bigger name for herself if she reaches Toyko later this year.

Dubois is fast emerging as one of the most dangerous young talents in world amateur boxing (PA Images)

Eight men have also been chosen to compete at the Olympic qualifying event as a team of 13 heads to London in March hoping to secure their flight to Tokyo this summer.

Full squad:

Women's team: Charley Davison (flyweight), Karriss Artingstall (featherweight), Caroline Dubois (lightweight), Rosie Eccles (welterweight), Lauren Price (middleweight).