American boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn had her weave ripped off and received a slap in the face from her coach Barry Hunter during the loss of her WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles to Alejandra Jimenez.

In a match that saw former heavyweight title holder Jimenez win on a split decision, the real drama was unfolding in the red corner between Crews-Dezurn and her coach Hunter.

The fight was brought to a halt in the ninth round so the American could solve the issues she was having with her fixed weave.

As she slumped into her corner, Hunter could be heard shouting at her to 'get that s*** off'.

The reluctant fighter agreed and was then given a slap around the face by the legendary coach in a move that was apparantly to get her head back in the fight.

Hunter has been guilty of hitting his fighters before, famously laying a hand on Lamont Peterson as he secured a points win over Dierry Jean in 2014.

Crews-Dezurn had started positively but went on to lose more than her weave as the scores fell in favour of the much larger former heavyweight title holder Jimenez (97-93, 98-92, 93-97).