Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano has labelled Irish superstar Katie Taylor an 'average' boxer and insists she is 'no superhero'.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last month that the fight will be next for the Irish Olympic gold medallist and will likely take place in the US in April.

And Serrano is looking forward to testing herself as she seeks a 25th consecutive victory in the professional ranks.

Speaking to SiriusXM, she said: "I believe it will be one of the best. We have the seven division world champion, I'm currently the featherweight champion, and then she's the undisputed champion.

"Ever since she turned pro, everybody was putting us against each other. So, now is definitely the right time for us to go in there and fight each other to declare who is the best."

Serrano was respectful about Taylor in the immediate aftermath of her recent victory in Miami as she won by stoppage to set up the huge super-fight.

But now she appears to have changed her demeanour somewhat as she insisted Taylor is not as good as everyone believes.

The Puerto Rican-born fighter's sister Cindy Serrano has already lost to Taylor in October 2018, but Amanda revealed how her coach saw little in the Irish star's style which will trouble her.

She added: "She has the gold medal from the Olympics and she has a great promoter pushing her. Everybody knows who she is because of Matchroom Boxing and putting her on DAZN.