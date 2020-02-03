Terri Harper will box for her first fully fledged boxing world title this weekend in front of a packed out crowd in Sheffield.

The Doncaster fighter has a huge following in Yorkshire and will be looking to break through as one of Britain's newest world champions this Saturday.

Where is it?

The Matchroom Boxing show is taking place at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield.

What time is it?

Harper's fight will likely take place around 9pm as the main undercard bout of the evening.

What channel is it on?

The show will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and then on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

What are their records?

Harper has won all nine of her professional contests since turning over in November 2017.

She won the IBO World Super Featherweight Title in Rotherham last July, although it is not one of the four recognised world title belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF).

Wahlstrom holds a record of 23 wins, one defeat and two draws.

The 39-year-old Finn's only defeat came against Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in December 2018.

Who else is on the card?

British star Brook will headline the card in front of a home crowd in Sheffield against American Mark DeLuca.

Also on the card is Kid Galahad, who is fighting in a final eliminator against Claudio Marrero as he looks to earn a rematch against Josh Warrington after the Leeds man beat him by split decision in June last year.

Popular heavyweight Dave Allen also returns for the first time since his defeat to David Price as he looks to get back to winning ways.