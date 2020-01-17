Savannah Marshall set for April return as Peter Fury confirms Newcastle date

Marshall is beginning to build momentum after a stop-start first year as a professional (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
14:43pm, Fri 17 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Savannah Marshall will continue her bid for a world title shot when she returns to the ring in Newcastle on April 4, according to trainer Peter Fury.

The Olympian, who has won all eight of her fights since turning professional in August 2017, is hoping to secure a world championship belt at either middleweight or super middleweight in 2020.

And the Hartlepool-born fighter's coach Fury revealed she will kick off the year with a bout near her north east home town, as well as confirming his son Hughie's fight date.

He said: "@hughiefury date confirmed & venue. March 7 Manchester. @Savmarshall1 also confirmed for April 4 Newcastle @MatchroomBoxing @HennessySports @MTKGlobal."

More from Boxing

Last time Marshall was in the ring was back in October when she beat Ashleigh Curry by third round stoppage, a fight which was also in Newcastle.

It is well documented that Marshall is looking at a huge clash with Claressa Shields towards the back end of 2020, with the English boxer boasting a win over the American superstar in the amateurs.

The headline bout of the night this time around is expected to be Geordie crowd favourite Lewis Ritson as he looks to build on his victory over Robbie Davies Jr.