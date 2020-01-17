Savannah Marshall will continue her bid for a world title shot when she returns to the ring in Newcastle on April 4, according to trainer Peter Fury.

The Olympian, who has won all eight of her fights since turning professional in August 2017, is hoping to secure a world championship belt at either middleweight or super middleweight in 2020.

And the Hartlepool-born fighter's coach Fury revealed she will kick off the year with a bout near her north east home town, as well as confirming his son Hughie's fight date.

He said: "@hughiefury date confirmed & venue. March 7 Manchester. @Savmarshall1 also confirmed for April 4 Newcastle @MatchroomBoxing @HennessySports @MTKGlobal."

Last time Marshall was in the ring was back in October when she beat Ashleigh Curry by third round stoppage, a fight which was also in Newcastle.

It is well documented that Marshall is looking at a huge clash with Claressa Shields towards the back end of 2020, with the English boxer boasting a win over the American superstar in the amateurs.