Britain's Savannah Marshall will fight for the WBO World Light-Heavyweight Title against New Zealand's Geovana Peres in Newcastle on April 4.

The 28-year-old Hartlepudlian was a world champion as an amateur after she won gold in China in 2012.

And having been in the professional ranks for two and a half years, Marshall will now contest her first world title fight against 43-year-old Peres.

She will be jumping up in weight in order to take on the Brazilian-born Kiwi as she moves up to 175 pounds from where she usually campaigns which is at super middleweight (168 pounds).

Peres has made some noise herself after she recently called out undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields.

That is something the pair have in common as Marshall has had a feud with Shields herself for some time because she is the only woman to have beaten the American, defeating her years ago in the amateurs.

Speaking exclusively to NewsChain about a potential rematch as professionals, Marshall said: “100 per cent (it will happen this year).

"A lot of people say ‘why don’t you fight her now?’ and I say ‘I’ll fight her when I’m ready’. I’m confident in what I can do, so what’s the rush? And when I’m ready to fight her again, I’ll beat her again.

“Don’t get me wrong Claressa is an unbelievable athlete, not just boxer. She is inspiring because she’s a three-time world champion. I’m yet to be a world champion. But it’s just self-confidence and belief.

“I’ve watched Claressa perform and like I said she’s a brilliant athlete and brilliant boxer. But I do genuinely believe I’ve got the power and skill to beat her."