India's first professional footballer Bala Devi has revealed she looks up to boxer and member of parliament Mary Kom as one of her biggest inspirations in sport.

Devi recently made history for her country by signing for Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers.

And in an interview with PTI, the 30-year-old said she takes great motivation from Kom, who balances a 16-0 professional boxing record with a role in parliament.

Devi said: "She is such a legend. I am only amazed at how she manages boxing and all other important things even now, she is mother to three children. She inspires me."