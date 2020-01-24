Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor to fight Amanda Serrano in America in April
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor's next fight will be against Amanda Serrano in April.
The head of Matchroom Boxing also said the fight will take place in America, the seventh time the Irish star will have fought in the US.
Taylor has already beaten Amanda's sister, Cindy, in October 2018 and will now look to extend her record to 16-0 as a professional.
"She is going to fight in April. She is going to fight Amanda Serrano," Hearn told iFLTV.
Then, when quizzed on whether the bout will take place in New York, he responded: "Yes, in America."
Taylor had initially been linked to a rematch against Belgian Delfine Persoon, who she controversially beat in New York in June last year.
But Persoon has now decided to enter the Tokyo Olympics after it was revealed professionals are allowed to compete, something which has changed the Irish boxer's plans.
Despite that, Serrano poses a major threat to Taylor, with the Puerto Rican-born fighter having lost just once in 39 pro bouts and coming off the back of a dominant display against Heather Hardy last time out.