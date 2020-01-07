Northern Ireland's only professional boxer Cathy McAleer is set for her first fight under new promoter Kellie Maloney at Aston Villa Football Club on February 22.

The former world karate and kickboxing champion has won all three of her professional bouts since her debut in November 2018 and will continue her journey in the sport at the Holte Suite at Aston Villa FC next month.

At the age of 41 McAleer would be one of the oldest current champions in women's boxing, with the plan put forward by her promotional team being to have her fight for a major title back in Belfast in the near future.

Speaking about her upcoming bout, McAleer said: “I am Northern Ireland’s only female boxer and my dream is to add a world boxing title to my other sporting accomplishments.

"I’m really looking forward to the boxing bout. I’ve been on a rigorous training regime over the winter months and I feel that physically and mentally I’m in a strong position. It’s a great venue and I can’t wait to get in the ring and put my skills to the test. I hope that the spectators will really enjoy the match.

“Last year, there were a few disappointments with fights being cancelled by opponents. However, my focus hasn’t changed. I’ve my sights set on winning a world boxing title and I’ve a fantastic team around me to help me do just that. With its4women and Kellie Maloney on board, it’s set to be an epic journey.”

Promoter and manager Maloney recently came under fire from former women's boxers Jane Couch and Cathy Brown after the 67-year-old apologised on social media for the way she had treated female fighters back in the 1990s.

But Kerry Beckett, who is the marketing manager for its4women, an online car insurance brand which McAleer signed a two-year sponsorship deal with last year, insists Maloney is dedicated to providing the Northern Irish fighter with the best support possible.