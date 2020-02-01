Undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields believes a super fight between Irish superstar Katie Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano is a '50-50 match'.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed the two are set to clash in the US in April, although a date is yet to be confirmed.

And Shields believes that huge dust-up could go either way, but that Serrano's style is likely to give Taylor problems.

She said: “I think it’s a 50-50 match. I think that Amanda holds the power there, but Katie, as we all know, has great skills and very great hand speed.

"But Amanda has been around for many, many years and she has a lot of experience. She’s a seasoned fighter, so I think that Katie Taylor don’t really do well with pressure fighters and I feel like Amanda can do that game plan and also take what Katie Taylor’s giving back, and have some defence, maybe she can come out the winner.

"But if Katie can adjust to fighters attacking her, and her having better defence, not just on her feet, but on her upper body, I think that she could win. So, it’s a really 50-50 fight between both girls.”

Serrano, who is unbeaten as a professional since 2012, took her record to 38 wins, one draw and one defeat on Thursday when she stopped Simone Aparecida Da Silva in the third round.