April Hunter made history when she became the first female boxer from Newcastle to turn professional and is now making a stand for other reasons, openly sharing photos of herself and her girlfriend on holiday in the Maldives.

It is against the law to be gay in the Maldives and in various other Muslim countries, but Hunter and her girlfriend made a statement posting a picture of them kissing.

The 24 year-old wrote: "Illegal to be gay in the maldives and other Muslim country's still, in this day and age is mental, anyways this is our thought :)"

However, after extreme concerns from family and friends the boxing star, who remains unbeaten since turning pro in October, removed the photo until she returned to the safety of the UK.

Since turning pro, she has teamed up with coach, Nik Gittus in a bid to pave a path for herself in the sport that she only took up three years ago after a knee injury stopped her playing football.