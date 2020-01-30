Multiple weight world champion boxer Amanda Serrano has said she believes Delfine Persoon beat Irish superstar Katie Taylor in June last year.

Taylor beat the Belgian controversially by unanimous decision in New York, but many felt Persoon did enough to cause the upset.

And Serrano, who has been beaten just once in 39 pro bouts, believes that despite it being a close fight, Taylor was fortunate to get the nod.

Speaking to iFLTV, she said: "It was a great fight, it showcased great female fighting and showed Katie Taylor is a warrior as well as Delfine.

"I have expressed before I thought Delfine pulled it off, but you know Katie Taylor is still undefeated and she's still the unified champion.

"So, I'm just happy that I will one day be able to share the ring with her in the future."

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently said Serrano and Taylor will face one another as the headline fight of a card in the US in April.

And the Puerto-Rican born Serrano is excited to be involved in what will be one of the biggest female fights in history.

"It's exciting to be one of the names for a Superbowl of women's boxing," she added.

"Katie Taylor has done so much for female boxing so I would love nothing more than to share a ring with that lady.