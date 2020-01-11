Boxer Claressa Shields made history last night after she dominated Ivana Habazin to win by a unanimous decision.

The convincing win earned Shields the WBC and WBO light middleweight titles and the American became the fastest fighter to win world titles in three divisions. She reached the feat in just ten fights, beating the previous record-holder Vasiliy Lomachenko who did it in 12.

Shields reigns as the undisputed middleweight champion, the super middleweight champion and secured her light middleweight title last night.

The bout went to ten rounds despite Shields putting her opponent on the canvas with a body shot in the sixth round, the first time Habazin had been knocked down in her career.

After the win Shields said: "We spent so many months in camp for this fight It wasn't what I wanted, but I'm happy with the improvement. I did it in 10 fights. I'm the fastest fighter in history to win titles in three weights.

And following a large dose of trash talking in the build-up to the contest, Shields was able to have the last word: “She can take a piece of humble pie and go back to Croatia."