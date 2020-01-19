Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields has hit back at retired boxer Laila Ali by saying she never beat any 'real fighters'.

Ali came out earlier this week to dispute Shields' claims to be the Greatest Woman of All Time by suggesting while on the 'Sway in the Morning' show that 'she could never have beaten me'.

But the current undisputed middleweight queen has responded to those words from 'Madame Butterfly', daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, with some strong words of her own.

Shields said: "Let's just keep it honest. Don't say that I'm not talented because I'm the most talented female fighter there has been in the history of boxing.

"Laila Ali is all bark, no bite. If a girl call me out, I answer.

"She fought against soccer moms and probably strippers or something. I fight real fighters."

Ali ended her career with a perfect professional record of 24 victories and no losses having picked up world title belts at both super middleweight and light heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Shields has won world titles in three weight divisions in a record-breaking ten pro bouts.

And the 24-year-old is confident if the money is there that a clash between herself and Ali can happen.