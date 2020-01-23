Chantelle Cameron has insisted again that she wants the Katie Taylor fight and would ideally like it to happen this year.

The 28-year-old from Northampton had a superb 2019 as she won two final eliminators at both lightweight and super lightweight to put herself in a position to fight either 135 pound champion Taylor or 140 pound title holder Jessica McCaskill.

And Cameron believes her performances last year against top quality opposition are even more impressive when you match her up against her rivals.

She said: “I’m back in camp now and I’m hopeful there’ll be some big news soon. While I wait, I just concentrate on working hard and putting that graft in.

“I look back on 2019 and it was a really important year for me. There was a lot of pressure on me in those two WBC world title final eliminators in two different divisions, but I won both.

“First of all, I had to face the supposed knockout queen Anisha Basheel and I boxed her head off. Then I beat Anahi Ester Sanchez, who’d given Katie Taylor and Jessica MacCaskill good fights.

After a brilliant 2019, Cameron is now looking at the mega fights with Taylor and McCaskill.

She has been discussing a potential clash with the Irish Olympic champion for a while now having spoken about it exclusively to NewsChain prior to her last fight in November.

And while she continues to pursue the big fights in her own career, Cameron is also excited to see flatmate and friend Savannah Marshall take on Claressa Shields, as well as watching women's boxing grow even more.

“Looking ahead to what’s in store for 2020, I believe both my career and women’s boxing will get even bigger and better. There are some huge mega-fights that can happen this year," she added.

“You’ve got myself against Katie, which has been talked about for a long time and then there’s other massive match-ups like Savannah Marshall challenging Claressa Shields which could happen.