British boxer Caroline Dubois has said it is her dream to turn professional if she wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dubois, who has just turned 19, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Nicola Adams who was the first woman to win a female boxing gold.

The youngster is taking part in the 'Boxing Road to Tokyo in London' in March - the European qualification route to the Olympics.

She said: “I want to go to the Olympics this year. I want to win a gold medal. Then after that I want to turn pro and make my mark as a boxer,” she told The Telegraph.

Caroline Dubois with her brother and professional boxer Daniel (PA Images)

Her brother Daniel is a professional boxer already and is on hand to give his little sister some advice.

She added: "He had a short experience as an amateur, but it’s good to have someone older than you who’s been there and done it and to have him as a blueprint.”

Dubois won the 2019 Young Sports Personality of the Year award, beating skateboarder Sky Brown and para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton to the gong. While she is creating a legacy for herself she has said that she doesn't want to be known as a 'female' boxer.